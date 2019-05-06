IMBORNONE, Maria Lucia (Catalfamo) Of Everett, May 5. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore C. Imbornone. Dear and devoted mother of Marie Chiofolo and her husband, Paul of Woburn, Linda Nazzaro and her late husband, Frank and her companion Michael Barbati of Everett, Salvatore C. Imbornone and his wife, Donna of Billerica, Ronald J. Imbornone and his wife, Kimberly of N. Easton and Lisa M. Petruzzella and her husband, Richard of Everett. Dear sister of Carmela DiNatale and her husband, Domenic of Everett, Angela Caristinos and her late husband, Michael of Malden, and the late Charles Catalfamo and his surviving wife, Virginia of Peabody and Antonio Catalfamo. Maria is also survived by 13 loving grandchildren, 9 loving great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Maria's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Wednesday, May 8, from 4-8 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Thursday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Maria's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120 Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019