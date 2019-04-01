|
|
PETRUZZELLI, Maria M. (Tranquillino) Age 89, of East Boston, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Luca Antonio and Maria (Vacca) Tranquillino. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Petruzzelli. Loving mother of Angela Puccini and her husband Paul, Anthony Petruzzelli and his wife Irene, and Anita Davis and her husband Brian. Adored grandmother of Angela Maria Puccini and her husband Brad Frank, Marisa Puccini, and Michael and Alexa Davis. Caring sister of Rita Jackson and her husband Bill. Family and friends will honor Maria's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Wednesday, April 3rd from 8:45AM to 10:45AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in East Boston at 11:30AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. For guestbook and directions, please visit vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127
View the online memorial for Maria M. (Tranquillino) PETRUZZELLI
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019