Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Athanasius The Great Church
4 Appleton St.
Arlington, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Athanasius The Great Church
4 Appleton St.
Arlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA GEORGOPOULOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA OLGA (MOSKOVIS) GEORGOPOULOS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIA OLGA (MOSKOVIS) GEORGOPOULOS Obituary
GEORGOPOULOS, Maria Olga (Moskovis) Of Lexington, MA, formerly of Arlington, MA, passed away on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Georgopoulos. Devoted mother of Evan Georgopoulos and his wife Kathy. Cherished grandmother of Sophie and Lily Georgopoulos. Loving sister of Stella Kazantzas, Athena Pickett, and the late Peter Moskovis, and the late James Moskovis. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Athanasius The Great Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA at 11:30AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 10AM to 11:30AM at the church. Donations may be made in her memory to the Aspergers/Autism Network AANE.org and the MSPCA at Nevins Farm MSPCA.org Directions and online condolences Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faggas Funeral Home
Download Now