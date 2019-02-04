|
|
DeVINCENZO, Maria Rosa Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Maria was born and raised in West Roxbury, daughter of the late Donato and Maria (Costantino) DeVincenzo, sister of Salvatore and sister-in-law of Maria, who both predeceased her. She is survived by 5 nephews: Donald, Henry, Anthony, Nicholas and Edward, and 2 nieces: Maria Christina and Lisa. Also survived by 2 great-nephews, 7 great-nieces, and 4 great-great-nieces. A Roslindale High School '43 graduate, Maria worked many years in The Boston Globe's classifieds department; after retiring, she volunteered at the Faulkner Hospital. Services at the Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, February 7. Relatives and friends kindly invited to visit from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.; service at 12 noon; interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's memory may be made to the MSPCA Angell Memorial Hospital in Jamaica Plain. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019