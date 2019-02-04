TSAROUHAS, Maria (Kreatsoulas) Died suddenly at her home in Arlington surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 2nd. Maria was born in Chios, Greece. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years Emmanuel Tsarouhas. She is survived by her son Markellos and his wife Catherine and their children Emmanuel and Maria of Winchester. She is survived by her sister Stella Boulas and sister-in-law Anastasia Kreatsoulas of Athens, Greece. Proud Aunt to: Katerina and Nick Kladis, Steve and Evelyn Boulas and kids, Ioanna Kreatsoulas and kids, Ioannis and Dora Kreatsoulas and Son, Katerina Zikakis and kids, Maria Kladis and Ricardo Sanchez, Demetrios Kladis, Lemonia Antonakis and kids, Chrysoula Antonakis and kids, Georgios and Peny Vourliotis and kids, Lemonia and Michalis Kiriatzis and kids, Michalis and Kiki Lytsakis, Vassiliki and Nikos Zannikou and many more relatives in Athens and the island she was born Chios, Greece. Maria was very close to her Niece Katerina Kladis who Maria helped care and mentor Katerina when she was younger. Katerina has been caring for her second mom for the last 10 years but even before that they were shopping and spending a lot of time together.



A Funeral Service will be held at St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA on Thursday, February 7th at 11am, please go directly to church. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER on Wednesday, February 6th from 5 thru 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Wildwood Cemetery Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA 02476. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com



781.729.2580 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019