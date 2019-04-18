|
COYLE, Marie A. (Colantuoni) Retired President of Scleroderma Foundation of New England Of Peabody, formerly Topsfield and Malden, April 11, 2019, at age 87, beloved wife of the late Walter Coyle. Marie had extensive family, including a nephew Gerald Colantuoni, a constant caregiver and companion to Marie for many years; additionally, Marie leaves a sister-in-law Gloria Colantuoni, Gerald's son Jeffrey and daughter Jenelle Rice and many cousins. She is predeceased by 2 brothers, Jenaro P. Colantuoni and Donald Ventula and a nephew Henry Colantuoni. Visiting Hours: A memorial gathering will be held at Conway, Cahill-Brodeau Funeral Home, 82 Lynn Street, PEABODY, MA 01960 on Wednesday, April 24, 4 – 6 P.M. with a Prayer Service at 5:45 P.M. Marie's wish was that any donations in her memory be sent to Scleroderma Foundation New England Fund for Research, 462 Boston Street, Topsfield, MA, 01983. Please visit www.ccbfuneral.com for online obituary or post condolences. Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home 82 Lynn St., Peabody, MA 01960
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2019