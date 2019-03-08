|
|
CHESNICK, Dr. Marie A. Of Wilmington, formerly of Callicoon, NY, March 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Benedict and Nancy (Tornich) Chesnick. Devoted sister of Carol Tunison and her husband Robin of Ithaca, NY, and the late Joan Chesnick. Cherished aunt of Jaime Tunison and Jessie Tunison, both of Ithaca, NY. Also survived by her dear friend and longtime mentor Jackie Liebergott of Newton. Funeral Services will be held from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Monday, March 11th, at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Charitable contributions may be made in Marie's memory to the Order Sons of Italy, Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli Lodge #2183, PO Box 387, Wilmington, MA 01887. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2019