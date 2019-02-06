CIAMPA, Marie (Colabelli) Of Ogunquit, ME, died peacefully, February 5th. Beloved wife of Anthony M. Ciampa. Devoted mother of Anthony M. Ciampa III, his wife Charlene of Sterling, MA, Lynne Bailey of Cape Neddick, ME, Lisa Hurley, her fiancé Michael Reilly of Woburn, and Kathrine Layman, her husband Andrew of Woburn. Dear sister of the late Mario "Chuck" Cole. Loving grandmother of Michael, his wife Irin, David, Matthew, Kelli, Christopher, Alex, Cole, James, Lucas and Davis. Cherished great-grandmother of Marcellus and Chloe. Her Funeral Mass will be held on her birthday, Saturday, February 9th, at 10 a.m., in St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 8:30-9:45 a.m., at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St, WOBURN, prior to the Mass. A Celebration of Life Service will take place in Ogunquit, ME, at a later date and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Marie's name to The Marginal Way Preservation Fund, 23 School St., Ogunquit, ME 03907. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary