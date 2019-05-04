Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE CREEDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE (DILEO) CREEDON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIE (DILEO) CREEDON Obituary
CREEDON, Marie (DiLeo) Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville, May 3, Marie (DiLeo) Creedon, wife of the late John M. Creedon. Mother of Deborah Nicolazzo and her husband Roberto of Newton, and Rob Jellison and his significant other Karin Cooney of Billerica. Also survived by three grandchildren, Noelle, Danielle and Roberto Nicolazzo. Visiting Hours will be held Monday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 4-7 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Marie (DiLeo) CREEDON
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now