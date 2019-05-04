|
CREEDON, Marie (DiLeo) Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville, May 3, Marie (DiLeo) Creedon, wife of the late John M. Creedon. Mother of Deborah Nicolazzo and her husband Roberto of Newton, and Rob Jellison and his significant other Karin Cooney of Billerica. Also survived by three grandchildren, Noelle, Danielle and Roberto Nicolazzo. Visiting Hours will be held Monday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 4-7 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019