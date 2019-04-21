|
COLLINS, Marie E. (Gibson) Of Dedham, formerly of Cedarville and Newport Richey, FL, passed away on April 20, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John E. Collins. Loving mother of John P. Collins and his wife Donna of Dedham. Loving grandmother of John Jr., Robert, Jacquelyn, Theresa, and Andrew Collins all of Dedham. Sister of the late Frederick, Esther, Robert, and Philip Gibson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Longtime faithful parishioner of St. Anne's Church Readville. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Wednesday, April 24th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday, April 25th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anne's Church, Readville at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne on Thursday, April 25th at 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to Seasons Hospice, 1 Edgewater Dr., Norwood, MA 02062. Directions & guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2019