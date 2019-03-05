|
ARINELLO, Marie I. (Andaloro) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, age 74, March 4. Loving wife of Paul D. Arinello, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Andrew Arinello of Saugus, Susan Dulac of Exeter, NH, the late Michael Arinello & his wife Sabrina of FL. Cherished grandmother of William, Charlie, Sam, & Madeline. Dear sister of Dr. Vincent Andaloro, M.D. & his wife Patricia of Lexington, Anthony Andaloro of MN, James Andaloro & his wife Jo Ann of Marblehead. Daughter of the late Dr. Vincent Andaloro, M.D., & the late Isabel (Whipple) Andaloro. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home, on Friday, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. Donations in Marie's name may be made to Hallmark Health VNA & Hospice, 178 Savin St., Suite 300, Malden, MA 02148. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019