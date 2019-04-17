CIFRA, Marie J. (DeMaria) A lifelong Everett resident, passed away on April 16th, 2019, at 73 years. Beloved wife of Paul J. Cifra. Loving mother of Stephen Cifra and his wife Diane, and Leanne Cifra and her companion Christopher Wyser. Dear sister of Benjamin DeMaria, Joseph DeMaria and his wife Janet. Cherished grandmother of Jordan, Matthew, Michael, and Haley. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Monday, April 22nd from 4-8pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 23rd at 1pm. Marie enjoyed spending time with her loving family and her many trips to Foxwoods and Vegas with her husband and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at www.myasthenia.org For directions and online guestbook please visit www.jfwardfuneralhome.com



