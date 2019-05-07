COLOSIMO, Marie J. (Martell) Of Melrose, May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Colosimo. Loving mother of Deborah Shruhan & her husband Michael of Wrentham, Joan Short & her husband Douglas of Medford, Nancy Rizza & her husband Anthony of Swampscott, Edward Colosimo & his wife Catherine of Wilmington and the late Anthony Colosimo. Devoted grandmother of Michael Shruhan, Matthew Shruhan & his wife Megha, Caroline Shruhan & the late Kathleen Shruhan, Harrison Short & Elizabeth Short, Samantha Rizza & her partner Daniel Julian & Jane Rizza, Christopher Colosimo & his wife Mariel, Sarah Colosimo & Emily Colosimo. Cherished great-grandmother of Celina Rae Julian. Caring sister of Virginia O'Donnell of Reading, Theresa Fitzgerald of Groveland, John Martell & his wife Eleanor of Waltham, George "Buster" Martell of Methuen and the late Katherine Cooney, Ann Martell, Joseph Martell and Thomas "Jimmy" Martell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Lane, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home



781-665-1949



Family Owned Since 1889 Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019