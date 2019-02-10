|
|
BIANCO, Marie N. (McGrath) In Melrose, February 9, 2019, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Francis M. "Fran" Bianco. Loving mother of Elaine M. Bianco of Arlington, and her late husband David Rees. Sister of the late Alan J. McGrath. Aunt of Ann McGrath and Amy Hughes. Visiting Hours in the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.) EAST BOSTON, Wednesday, February 13, 6 - 8 PM. Graveside Services in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose, Thursday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory to either the or would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to the Funeral Home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Marie N. (McGrath) BIANCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2019