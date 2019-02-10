Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE BIANCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE N. (MCGRATH) BIANCO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIE N. (MCGRATH) BIANCO Obituary
BIANCO, Marie N. (McGrath) In Melrose, February 9, 2019, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Francis M. "Fran" Bianco. Loving mother of Elaine M. Bianco of Arlington, and her late husband David Rees. Sister of the late Alan J. McGrath. Aunt of Ann McGrath and Amy Hughes. Visiting Hours in the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.) EAST BOSTON, Wednesday, February 13, 6 - 8 PM. Graveside Services in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose, Thursday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory to either the or would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to the Funeral Home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Marie N. (McGrath) BIANCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now