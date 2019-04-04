Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE CALLAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE P. (WHALEN) CALLAHAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIE P. (WHALEN) CALLAHAN Obituary
CALLAHAN, Marie P. (Whalen) Of Winchester, formerly of Lexington, on April 2nd, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. Callahan Jr. Loving mother of Paul L. III and his wife Lisa of Billerica. Kevin F. and his wife Sharon of Billerica and Mark G. of Manchester, NH. Cherished grandmother of Erin, Colleen, Meghan and Abigail. Sister of the late Martina C. Burlos and William F. Whalen. Also survived by 5 nieces. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, on Monday, April 8th at 9AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday from 3-7PM. Very active and devoted Parishioner of St. Brigid Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Brigid Church, for altar linens in her memory, 1995 Mass Ave., Lexington 02421. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019
