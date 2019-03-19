CONNERTY, Marie R. (Monaco) Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, March 16. Beloved wife of the late James E. Connerty, III. Devoted mother of Michael Connerty and his fianc?e Michelle Brody, and Frank Connerty, all of Stoneham. Loving grandmother of Michael Connerty, Jr. and his wife Kayla of Swampscott, and Ashley Connerty and her husband Max Pilsmaker of Byfield. Loving great-grandmother of Mason, Thea, Quinn and Riley Mae. Dear sister of the late Gerald and his wife Nancy Monaco, and the late Joseph A. Monaco and his wife Thelma. Sister-in-law of Edward Connerty and his wife Alice of Norwell. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, March 22, at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Marie's name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019