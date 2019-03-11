|
COURTNEY, Marie T. (Rockwell) Of Mission Hill, more recently of Fall River, passed away on March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Courtney. Devoted mother of Daniel J. Courtney Jr. and his wife Claire of Bridgewater, Stephen M. Courtney of Fall River, Michael J. Courtney and his wife Maria of Hanover, and Mary T. Meekins and her husband Gregory of Bridgewater. Dearest sister of Patricia Murphy of Roslindale. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, March 13th from 3-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14th at 10 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Lower Church, Roslindale at 11 am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P. E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019