GORMAN, Marilyn A. (Dauwer) Age 86, of Kingston, formerly of Hanson and Brockton, died suddenly on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Born in Boston, on May 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Irene Dauwer.



She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and NE Patriots, and enjoyed following the teams. She also loved spending time with her family.



Marilyn was the wife of the late Lawrence Gorman, Sr., loving sister of Leo Dauwer, of Needham, and the late Arthur Dauwer of Brockton. She is survived by her four children, Marilyn Healey and husband Michael, of Mansfield, Lawrence Gorman, Jr. and wife Melissa, of East Bridgewater, Marie Balzotti and husband David, of Duxbury, and Jacqueline Coyne and husband Michael, of East Bridgewater. She was the loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren, Mike, Jr., Kerri, Jen, Kris, Josh, DJ, Christina, Joey, Brian, Matt, and Kayley. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Services on Tuesday, April 23, at 8:15 AM, from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), WHITMAN, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00 AM in the Saint Joseph the Worker Church, Hanson. Burial will follow in the Northville Cemetery, East Bridgewater. Visiting Hours will be on Monday, April 22, from 5:00-8:00 PM.



Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2019