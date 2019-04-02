Boston Globe Obituaries
ADELSTEIN, Marilyn Of Winthrop, formerly of Randolph, age 83, died on Monday, April 1, 2019. Mother of Laurie Adelstein and husband Stephen Strout; Mitchell Adelstein and wife Judy Adelstein; and Nancy Gerber and husband Steven Gerber. Loving grandmother of nine: Zoe, Jake, Noah, and Luke Adelstein; David and Rachel Strout; and Benjamin, Andrew, and Jennifer Gerber. Sister of Rosalyn Slifka and her husband Richard and the late Estelle Weinberger and her late husband Leon. Marilyn was a proud graduate of the Beth Israel School of Nursing where she attained her RN, spending many years in the nursing field and later transitioning to medical claims insurance. In her later years, she spent her winters in Lake Worth, FL, volunteering at a school, golfing, playing tennis, and enjoying life. Family and friends are invited to remember Marilyn at a Funeral Service on Friday, April 5th, 10:45 am at the Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial observance will be at the home of Nancy and Steven Gerber following burial until 6:30 pm, continuing on Saturday from 6:30 to 9:00 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Nursing Education & Research Fund or to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019
