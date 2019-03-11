|
LILJEGREN-RICHARDS, Marilyn C. (Rideout) Of Burlington, March 10. Beloved wife of the late George Richards and Stuart Liljegren. Loving mother of Stuart Liljegren, Jr. of MI, Donna Catino & her husband Joseph of Billerica and the late Karl Liljegren. Proud grandmother of Douglas Fleming & his wife Maria, Laura Noonan & her husband David, Amy Martell & her husband Jeff LeGrow, Stuart W. Liljegren, III & Erik Liljegren & his wife Monika. Great-grandmother of Hannah, Jacob, Angela, James, Annika & Lucas. Sister of Audree Dublin of FL and the late Franklin, William and Florice Rideout. Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wed., March 13 at 11 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the Service from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to the Karl Liljegren & Jay Beaulieu Scholarship Fund, c/o Northern Bank & Trust, 13 Center St., Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see
sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019