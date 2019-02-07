Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN WENTWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN E. (LOTFY) WENTWORTH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARILYN E. (LOTFY) WENTWORTH Obituary
WENTWORTH, Marilyn E. (Lotfy) A lifelong resident of West Roxbury, suddenly and unexpectedly, February 5, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of Alton Wentworth. Loving mother of Matthew and Jennifer Wentworth, both of West Roxbury. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Monday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours, Sunday 3-6 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Interment will be private. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now