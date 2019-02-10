|
FISHMAN, Marilyn (Krupnick) Age 86, of Marblehead, died peacefully on February 9, 2019, surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Seymour "Cy" Fishman. Devoted mother of Harriet Fishman, her companion Edwin Townsend, Rhonda Fishman, her companion Elan Barnehama, Robin Godine and her husband Anthony Godine; cherished grandmother of Harry and Aaron Godine, adoring sister of the late David Krupnick. She will also be missed by extended family Bernard "Bing" and Betty Ann Fishman, Bruce and Linda Fishman, Ellen Fishman, Richard Fishman, Edward and Tracy Fishman, Janice and Steven Krupnick. Services for Marilyn will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Avenue, Swampscott, MA, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 12:00pm and interment will follow at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, 506 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019