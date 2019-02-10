|
GLICK-GOLDBERG, Marilyn (Barber) Age 87, of Chelsea, formerly of Framingham & Holliston. Loving wife of the late Robert Glick. Beloved mother of Lisa Goldberg and Marci Goldberg & her husband Steven Gorski. Dear sister of Rose Glasser and late Alvin Barber. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry Street (off Route 60), MALDENm on Wednesday, February 13 at 1:00 PM. Interment in Everett. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captain Row, Chelsea, MA 02150, or to Wellness House "a support organization for those living with cancer," 131 N. County Line Rd., Hinsdale, IL 60521. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019