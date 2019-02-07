Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARILYN RUTH (ENGEL) BERLIN

BERLIN, Marilyn Ruth (Engel) Age 97, a longtime resident of Haverhill, MA passed away peacefully February 7, 2019. Loving and devoted mother to Barry (wife Danalee) and Steven (wife Andrea). Additional, survivors are her sister Lorraine Levenson her husband Edward of Toronto/Montreal, Canada; grandchildren Chelsea, Michael (wife Angela) and David. Please join us in celebrating Marilyn this Sunday, February 10th at 1:00 pm, at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St. Haverhill, MA. Graveside ceremony will follow in the Children of Israel Cemetery, 324 Middle Rd., Haverhill. If a charitable gift is your wish, please send donations to the elderly fund at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill, MA 01830. To share a memory or view her complete obituary, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Haverhill / Bradford 978.372.9311

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
