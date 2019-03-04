Resources More Obituaries for MARINO CUOZZO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARINO CUOZZO

Obituary Condolences Flowers CUOZZO, Marino "Buddy" Age 94, formerly of both East Boston, and Lynnfield, passed away peacefully at home in Scituate, surrounded by his loving family. Born October 9, 1924, in East Boston, to Rose and Valentino Cuozzo, who came to America in 1913, from Casino, Italy. Beloved husband of Barbara (Laurano) Cuozzo. Treasured father of Rozanne Saggese of Lynnfield, Janis Pustizzi of Saugus, Debra Roberts and her husband Brian of Lynnfield, Valeri Williams, her son Jack and his father Robert of Scituate, Deirdre Gibbons and her husband Ed of Little Silver, NJ, Marino Cuozzo, Jr. of Wilmington, and Kym Buckovich and her husband Paul of Scituate, and the late Diane Cuozzo. Cherished grandfather of 16, great-grandfather of 17 and great-great-grandfather of 2. Marino lived a storied life, growing up in East Boston during the depression with his 8 sisters and only brother, Guy. His mother, Rosie, was his hero. He volunteered throughout the years for the East Boston Columbus Day celebrations and parade, of which he was Grand Marshall. This man truly loved a parade. In 1969, Marino was named Man of the Year by the East Boston Veteran's Council. He was East Boston Kiwanian of the year in 1994, and served as Revere Kiwanis President from 1993-1995. Marino served our country as a Marine Corporal in Okinawa and Guadalcanal from 1943-1946. His love of music and the drums deepened here as he was honored to be the drum major, proudly representing the Marine Corps Marching Band. Upon returning from overseas, Marino's love of style flourished when he opened his clothing store, Bud Elliott, in Lynn. In 1961, he was appointed Director of the Boston Housing Authority, and upon retiring, moved his family to Lynnfield. It was here that Marino found his passion for building. He built strong, beautiful, unique homes - each of the five homes he built was a reflection of his extraordinary style. Dad loved simple pleasures. He would always stop to kiss a baby's head or smell a beautiful rose. He loved animals, beautiful music, Christmas, and let's not forget, dessert. If you were lucky enough, you had the pleasure of seeing and hearing him play his drums. Shopping on a Saturday for the perfect suit, shoes, or Fedora just made him happy. Marino was a man of grace, a proud father and Marine who loved his country and his family with all of his heart. He will be the best dressed man in heaven. There will never be another like him - ever. He will never be forgotten. Our very own personal movie star. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove Street, Lynnfield, on Saturday, March 9, at 11:00 am. Following the Mass, his family invites you to a Celebration of his sweet Life at Spinelli's, Route One South, Lynnfield, MA. Please omit flowers, remembrances can be made in Marino's name to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. Semper Fi. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries