DONAHUE, Marion C. (O'Leary) Of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, at the age of 80, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brighton, Marion was the cherished daughter of Dr. Cornelius and Eileen (Sullivan) O'Leary. Married for 56 years, Marion was the beloved wife of Philip P. Donahue and loving mother of Colleen Donahue and her partner Nancy Barnett of Worcester, Eileen Hartz and her husband Jeremy of Marshfield, Terryn Potter and her husband Thomas of Whitinsville, and the late Brian P. Donahue, dear grandmother of Liam, Arianna, and Aidan Hartz, James, and Michael Potter, Kayleigh Donahue and her mother Cindy Miller, great-grandmother of Finnegan Hartz, sister of the late Cornelius O'Leary, Patricia Doucette, and Paul O'Leary. Also survived by her many beloved cousins, nephews and nieces. Marion graduated from Brighton's Presentation High School and then Framingham State College with a degree in Food Nutrition. She then completed an internship at Beth Israel Hospital to become a registered dietician. Over the years, Marion compiled a comprehensive resume across the dietary career field. In testimony to her qualifications, Marion competed for, and was offered the position of Food Services Director for the US Senate. Following that career she worked for many years in banking before retiring to her special beach home in Marshfield. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in MARSHFIELD. Funeral Procession from the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m., for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Memorial donations can be made to the . For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com



Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019