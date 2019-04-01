Boston Globe Obituaries
MARION E. (WAGNER) JOHNSTONE

MARION E. (WAGNER) JOHNSTONE Obituary
JOHNSTONE, Marion E. (Wagner) Of Nashua, NH, formerly of East Walpole, March 21. Beloved wife of 65 years of the late Richard C. Johnstone and dear mother of Richard J. Johnstone, and his wife Kathleen, of Weare, NH, JoAnn Vitali, and her husband Lawrence, of Nashua, NH, and the late Robert Johnstone. Proud grandmother of Lauren Sobol, and her husband Sasha, of Centreville, VA, Steven Vitali, and his wife Susanna, of Rye, NH, and Jeff Johnstone of Hooksett, NH, and loving great-grandmother of Ela, Alex, Anna, Gus, Mila, and Aida. Sister of the late Marjorie Cox, and the late Pauline Flodstrom. Services and interment will be private for the immediate family at a later date. For obituary and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019
