The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
MARION J. (FURLONG) JELLOE

MARION J. (FURLONG) JELLOE Obituary
JELLOE, Marion J. (Furlong) Manning Of Chelmsford, formerly of Dorchester, Waltham & Walpole, April 14th, 2019. Visiting Hours in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady's Church in Waltham on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. For complete obituary, guest book & additional information please refer to; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2019
