MARION L. (MACDONALD) COWAN

MARION L. (MACDONALD) COWAN Obituary
COWAN, Marion L. (MacDonald) Of Wellesley, formerly of Waban, passed away peacefully at her home on February 2, 2019. She was 91. She graduated from Boston University (CLA) in 1950. She had a long and rewarding career as a teacher in Brookline, MA, Scarsdale, NY, other schools in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and retired from Newton South High School, Newton, MA. Preceded in death by husband William Cowan and daughter Lesley Cowan. She is survived by daughter Christina of St. Paul, Minnesota and extended family in Canada. A special thank you to her wonderful and compassionate caregivers Winnie, Sadie, Rosaline, Marlene, Vanyola, and Nancy L. With your help and support, she was able to stay home in comfort and safety. She will be privately interred in Newton Cemetery and a Memorial will be scheduled for the summer of 2019. To share a memory of Marion, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
