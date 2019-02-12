Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
2254 Mass Ave.
North Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION SKEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION T. (KEENAN) SKEHAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARION T. (KEENAN) SKEHAN Obituary
SKEHAN, Marion T. (Keenan) Of Cambridge and Plymouth. Passed peacefully on February 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cambridge to the late Paul and Theresa Keenan. Beloved wife of the late John J. Skehan. Loving mother of Maureen Neil and her late husband, Jimmie, Paula and Ken Barrett, Karen and Ron Levesque, Donna and Steve Naugler and the late Janet and Rich Dunn. Adored grandmother of David Levesque, Christine Shaw, Lisa Levesque, Katie Masse, Alison Barrett, Dan Barrett, Michael Neil, Chris Neil, Jennifer Abrahamson, Michelle Naugler, Brian and Kristin Dunn. Sister of the late Paul J. Keenan, Jr. Devoted great-grandmother of Nick, Ryan, Brody, Maddie, and Sadie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her Funeral will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, on Friday, at 9am, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., in North Cambridge, at 10am. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, from 4-8pm, in ARLINGTON. Burial in Cambridge Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marion's memory to Epilepsy Foundation New England, 650 Suffolk Street #405, Lowell, MA 01854. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now