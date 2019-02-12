SKEHAN, Marion T. (Keenan) Of Cambridge and Plymouth. Passed peacefully on February 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cambridge to the late Paul and Theresa Keenan. Beloved wife of the late John J. Skehan. Loving mother of Maureen Neil and her late husband, Jimmie, Paula and Ken Barrett, Karen and Ron Levesque, Donna and Steve Naugler and the late Janet and Rich Dunn. Adored grandmother of David Levesque, Christine Shaw, Lisa Levesque, Katie Masse, Alison Barrett, Dan Barrett, Michael Neil, Chris Neil, Jennifer Abrahamson, Michelle Naugler, Brian and Kristin Dunn. Sister of the late Paul J. Keenan, Jr. Devoted great-grandmother of Nick, Ryan, Brody, Maddie, and Sadie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her Funeral will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, on Friday, at 9am, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., in North Cambridge, at 10am. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, from 4-8pm, in ARLINGTON. Burial in Cambridge Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marion's memory to Epilepsy Foundation New England, 650 Suffolk Street #405, Lowell, MA 01854. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary