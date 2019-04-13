BLOOM, Marjorie (Winer) Of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Newton and Weston, MA on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Brilliant, wise, charitable, and greatly loved, she was 91. She was predeceased by her parents, Hy and Rose (David) Winer, and by her husband of 65 years, Gordon Bloom. She was much beloved by her brother and sister-in-law, Michael & Marilyn Winer, by her children and their spouses: Barbara (deceased) & Ed Ranson, Martha & Bob Lindsay (deceased), and Nancy Bloom & Alan Cohen, and by her grandchildren: Matthew (Marianne), Ben & John (Bertha) Ranson, Sarah (Scott) Goehringer & Rachel Lindsay, and Saul & Sarita Cohen. She was the proud great-grandmother of Leo, Heidi & Annie Cook Ranson, Beth & Gemma Goehringer, and Katrina Tang-Ranson. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Wellesley College, she returned to school in her late 30s to earn an M.Ed. from Harvard University. She taught elementary school students in the Newton Public Schools for many years and co-authored a book on calculator fun. She was deeply committed to making the world a better place by supporting educational, health and human services, medical research, and social justice organizations. Graveside services will be at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, 350 Grove St., West Roxbury on Tuesday, April 16 at 11:00am. Following the service, family and friends are welcome at the home of Michael & Marilyn Winer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the Barbara Bloom Ranson MSA Research Fund at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in support of the Robert and Martha Lindsay Family Fund for Multiple Myeloma Research, or a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary