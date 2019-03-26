|
|
ERWIN, Marjorie D. (Morse) Of Reading, formerly of Woburn, March 23, 2019, at the age of 104. Beloved wife of the late George E. Erwin. Devoted mother of Carol A. D'Agostino and her husband James, David F. Erwin and his wife Linda all of Reading and the late Robert P. Erwin. Loving grandmother of Peter, John, Mark, Paul, Steven, and Andrew and loving great-grandmother of Katie, Lucas, Patrick, Seamus, Rafe, Mia, Cassandra, and Vincent. Funeral from the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, Saturday, March 30, at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading, at 10:00am, along with her son Robert Erwin. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Funeral Home Visiting Hours, Friday, from 4:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marjorie's name to Project Bread/Walk for Hunger, 145 Border St., East Boston, MA 02128-1903. For directions and on line guestbook visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019