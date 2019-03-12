DEARTH, Marjorie Age 93, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. She was a long time resident of Stoneham, MA and Ocean Park, ME. Marjorie is lovingly missed by Robert E. Dearth, her husband of 30 years. She was predeceased by her first husband Donald W. Hanson, daughter Donna Foss and sister Carolyn Wilson. Survived by daughter Cynthia O'Leary and her husband Daniel; daughter Patricia Bonetti and her husband Gregory; son-in-law Lance Foss and his wife Lisa. Also survived by stepchildren Robert A. Dearth and his wife Valerie; Patricia Nash and her husband Paul; Karen Grzyb; and Suzanne Dearth. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Erin O'Leary; Megan Lewis and her husband Kwame; Gillian Foss; Anna Foss; Zachary Dearth and his wife Joanna; Jacquelyn MacKinnon and her husband Andrew; Jonathan Nash and his wife Kosal; Kasey Grzyb and her husband Brad; and Jessica Grzyb. She is also dearly missed by her great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Marjorie was born on January 9, 1926, in Winchester, MA. She was the daughter of Ernest and Ethel Bell, and due to losing her mother at age four, spent her childhood years in Berlin, MA with her aunt and uncle and sister Carolyn. Following graduation from Westbrook Junior College, Marjorie worked as a secretary for the Director of Placement for the Harvard Business School. She later worked as a legal secretary for her late husband Donald W. Hanson, and up until retirement, worked for Latham & Latham in Reading, MA. Marjorie was active at the First Congregational Church in Stoneham, serving on several boards, and was a volunteer for the Community Concert Association. She served as a Trustee and Clerk of the Corporation of the Stoneham Savings Bank for 20 years. Marjorie cherished spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed annual vacations to Ocean Park, ME, Quechee, VT and Naples, FL. She loved to read, play Scrabble and travel extensively with her husband and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Stoneham, MA on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the First Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Stoneham, MA 02180 or to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial Street, Suite #19, Malden, MA 02148. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com 781-438-0135



View the online memorial for Marjorie DEARTH Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary