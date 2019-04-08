MALONE, Marjorie E. (O'Neill) Of Duxbury, passed away on April 5th, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on November 27th, 1924, Marjorie is the daughter of the late Bernard O'Neill and Evelyn (Sweeney) O'Neill. She graduated from Arlington High School and received a degree from Mt. Ida College. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Robert Paul Malone. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Malone Despagni and her husband Thomas of Cutchogue, NY, Eileen Malone Sheehan and her husband Garrett of Jupiter, FL, Paul Malone and his wife Anita of Scituate and Hugh Malone and his wife Patricia of Groton. A proud grandmother, she is remembered affectionately by her twelve grandchildren, Matthew, Thomas, Katherine, Drew, Paige, Mary, Sarah, Molly, Elizabeth, Harry, Lilly, and Jack, as well as her four great-grandchildren, Emma and Khloe, Amelia and Cameron. She was predeceased by her brother Paul O'Neill of Wellesley. She was a faithful and devoted Catholic and was a parishioner for many years at Holy Family Parish in Duxbury. As an active member of the town book and garden clubs, she made many lifelong friends in and around Duxbury. Her last three years at Youville House in Cambridge were spent relaxing in her new apartment, making new friends and engaging in community activities. Viewing hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, HANOVER, MA on Wednesday, April 10th from 9-10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am at Holy Family Parish, 601 Tremont St. Rte. 3A, Duxbury, MA. Burial in Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. For directions and online guestbook, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary