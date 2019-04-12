|
|
DeTESO, Marjorie F. (Norton) Of Woburn, April 11th. Beloved wife of Daniel R. DeTeso. Devoted mother of Dr. Damon J. DeTeso, his wife Jennifer of Saratoga Springs, NY. Cherished "Gammy" of Owen and Vivien DeTeso. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Tuesday afternoon, April 16th at 12:45 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 1:30. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours on Monday, 2-6 p.m. Remembrances may be made in Marjorie's honor to the Woburn Public Library, Building Fund, 45 Pleasant Street, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019