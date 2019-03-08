GERDINE, Dr. Marjorie Wells Age 91, longtime Concord resident, retired clinical psychologist and educator, passed peacefully on March 6, 2019. She was a Staff Psychologist at The Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Framingham, and Lecturer at the Division of Continuing Education of the University; Consulting Psychologist at the Lexington Public Schools, and Chief Psychologist at the Seizure Unit at Children's Hospital Medical Center in Boston; Consultant in psychology and Interim Director of the Krebs School Foundation in Lexington. Later she was also professor in the Psychology Department of the University of Rhode Island. Marjorie also maintained a large private practice during this time. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Dr. Philip Van Horn Gerdine and 33 nephews and nieces. Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn Street, Cambridge, on Monday, March 18th at 10 am, followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 11 am in the Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn. Contributions may be made to Medicines sans Frontiéres, 333 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary