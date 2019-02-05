Home
Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK MOONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK FRANCIS MOONEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARK FRANCIS MOONEY Obituary
MOONEY, Mark Francis Of Burlington, Feb. 3. Beloved husband of Vanessa M. (Anselme) Mooney. Loving son of John T. Mooney of Burlington, and the late Eleanor "Ellie". Brother of John & his wife Jean of Burlington, Beth Downer & her husband Keith of Billerica, Matthew & his wife Laurel of Westford, and the late Mary Beth Mooney. Mark is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Friday, Feb. 8, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark's name may be made to www.kiva.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net Manager of Buffets Catering, Billerica.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now