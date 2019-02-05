|
|
MOONEY, Mark Francis Of Burlington, Feb. 3. Beloved husband of Vanessa M. (Anselme) Mooney. Loving son of John T. Mooney of Burlington, and the late Eleanor "Ellie". Brother of John & his wife Jean of Burlington, Beth Downer & her husband Keith of Billerica, Matthew & his wife Laurel of Westford, and the late Mary Beth Mooney. Mark is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Friday, Feb. 8, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark's name may be made to www.kiva.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net Manager of Buffets Catering, Billerica.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019