MARANDETT, Mark J. March 9, of Quincy, formerly of Worcester and Derry, NH, survived by his wife Beverly (Joyce) Marandett, his daughter Kerry and her husband Kurt Kiley of Londonderry, NH and daughter Kristen and her husband Matthew O' Hara of Milton, MA. Grandfather of Patrick and Reade O'Hara of Milton. Brother of Ann O'Connell of CA and Paul Marandett of Dover, MA. Funeral Services Private. If desired, donations in Mark's memory may be sent to The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of New England www.mgane.org For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019
