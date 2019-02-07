CRAWFORD, Marlene R. (Murray) Of Medford, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was 84. Born in Medford, MA, Marlene was the cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Lucinda Murray. Beloved wife of the late John J. Crawford. Devoted mother of John J. Crawford, Jr. and his wife Donna of Medford, Gretchen Jaynes and her husband Steven of Tewksbury, Jacquelyn Crawford-Pratt and her husband Stephen Pratt of Medford, daughter-in-law, Sandy Crawford-Zanger of Medford, and the late Michael Crawford. Loving "Grandmother" of John Crawford and his wife Jessica, Steven Jaynes and his wife Judy, Christopher Crawford and his fiancé Katlyn, Jaime Leone and her husband Steven, Craig Jaynes, Jessyca Jaynes and Andrew Crawford. Adored great-grandmother of Logan, Cameron, Mikayla, Emma, Max, Ellaina, Lorelei, Aubrey, Macie and Benjamin. Sister of the late Betty Keaveney and Joanne Harding. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant Street, MALDEN, Monday, February 11, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Sunday, February 10, from 2-5 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Marlene's name to the Alzheimer's Foundations of America at www.alzfdn.org or to the Ronald Tarentino Charitable Fund at www.tarentinocharitablefund.org Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary