|
|
FITZPATRICK, Martha A. (Dieter) Of Melrose, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 45 years to Lawrence P. "Larry" Fitzpatrick. Loving mother of Michelle E. Martin & her husband Peter of Billerica, and Julie M. Ludwig & her husband Scott of Lowell. Cherished Nanie of Jason & Braden Martin. Caring sister of Janet Hall, and Aunt of Jen Morse & Tracey Hall, all of NH. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, March 19th, at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha's name to Brigham & Women's Hospital, Attn: Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02116. Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019