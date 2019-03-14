Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Herbert Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:15 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA FITZPATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA A. (DIETER) FITZPATRICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARTHA A. (DIETER) FITZPATRICK Obituary
FITZPATRICK, Martha A. (Dieter) Of Melrose, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 45 years to Lawrence P. "Larry" Fitzpatrick. Loving mother of Michelle E. Martin & her husband Peter of Billerica, and Julie M. Ludwig & her husband Scott of Lowell. Cherished Nanie of Jason & Braden Martin. Caring sister of Janet Hall, and Aunt of Jen Morse & Tracey Hall, all of NH. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, March 19th, at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha's name to Brigham & Women's Hospital, Attn: Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02116. Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now