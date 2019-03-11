|
CARROLL, Martha Catherine Age 56, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and formerly of Kevin Barry's Villas, Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved sister of Paschal, John, Maurice, David, Mary, and Ann, daughter of the late John and Christina Carroll, and partner of John Enright. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family - her brothers, sisters, partner, relatives, and a wide circle of friends on both sides of the Atlantic. Those who knew Martha cherished her loyalty and friendship. She loved her family and friends and expressed her love for them through kind and thoughtful actions. Her compassion for others and her ability to make them laugh exemplified her beautiful inner soul. Martha will be laid to rest in Ireland. May She Rest in Peace.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019