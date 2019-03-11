Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA CATHERINE CARROLL


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARTHA CATHERINE CARROLL Obituary
CARROLL, Martha Catherine Age 56, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and formerly of Kevin Barry's Villas, Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved sister of Paschal, John, Maurice, David, Mary, and Ann, daughter of the late John and Christina Carroll, and partner of John Enright. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family - her brothers, sisters, partner, relatives, and a wide circle of friends on both sides of the Atlantic. Those who knew Martha cherished her loyalty and friendship. She loved her family and friends and expressed her love for them through kind and thoughtful actions. Her compassion for others and her ability to make them laugh exemplified her beautiful inner soul. Martha will be laid to rest in Ireland. May She Rest in Peace.

View the online memorial for Martha Catherine CARROLL
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.