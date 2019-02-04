Services Greely Funeral Services 212 Washington Street Gloucester , MA 01930 (978) 283-0698 Resources More Obituaries for MARTHA SAFFORD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARTHA HALL (BLISS) SAFFORD

Obituary Condolences Flowers SAFFORD, Martha Hall (Bliss) Age 86, beloved wife of Nicholas H. Safford for 53 years, passed away Thursday morning, January 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born in Cambridge, MA to Arthur C. Bliss and Isabel Hall Bliss on January 3, 1933. She was the eldest grandchild of Isabel and Damon Hall, Esq., who won restitution for the victims of the Great Boston Molasses Flood of 1919.



Martha attended Shady Hill School in Belmont and was secretary of her class for decades, hosting numerous reunions. She graduated from Belmont High School, class of 1951. She received her BA in Art History and Technique from Cornell University in 1955. She completed her Masters in Art from Boston University, after which she taught at Mass Bay Junior College and established the art department at Newton Junior College.



Martha continued her love of art, following Cape Ann artists and befriending many. In the 1970's, as her children were enrolled in the Rockport Schools, she initiated an art history appreciation Picture Program, and was also involved in establishing the Learner's Choice program, which introduced school children to crafts and trades by recruiting adults from the community to share their expertise.



Martha enjoyed racing Firefly dinghies with her husband and cruising on larger sailboats as members of Sandy Bay Yacht Club in Rockport, MA. She was beloved by many Star Boat sailors for her exuberant participation in their regattas, especially through sharing her passion for art. She collected paintings by Cape Ann artists and donated them as prizes for the annual Ned Hay Star Boat Regatta in Rockport.



She was a wonderful, caring mother, aunt and grandmother, often writing poetry and giving books as gifts. She was the ringleader of frequent gatherings of extended family and friends. Her life-long athletic passion was alpine skiing. Her ski bags were always packed and ready to go; she would frequently pick up grandkids and take them to Nashoba or ski with them in VT. She was blessed to be able to ski into her 80's, usually wearing wildly colored ski pants.



In addition to her husband, Martha is survived by her son John A. Safford and his wife Deborah of South Hamilton, MA; her daughter Jennie A. B. Meyer and her husband James of West Gloucester, MA; and six grandchildren: Thomas, Matthew and Rosie Safford, and Oliver, Delilah, and Carl Meyer; her sister Susan Bliss Alden of Burlington, VT, and many cousins, nieces, nephews. Martha was predeceased by her cousin Isabel Stedman, and her brothers-in-law George Safford, Jr., and Peter D. Alden.



A Memorial Service to celebrate Martha's life will be held on Sunday, February 10th, at 1:30 pm at The First Congregational Church of Rockport located at 12 School Street, Rockport, MA. Martha would love it if women wear her trademark brightly colored clothing, headbands/scarves and men wear colorful shirts or ties.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Sandy Bay Yacht Club Sailing Program Scholarship Fund, Inc. (PO Box 37, Rockport MA 01966) or The First Congregational Church of Rockport, UCC. Online



