DITUCCI, Martha L. (Whitten) Of Somerville. It is with great sadness that the family of Martha L. DiTucci, announces her passing on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born in Danville, VA on March 17, 1923. Martha was one of five children born to Allen and Josephine (Parsons) Whitten. She was married to the latte Salvatore J. DiTucci. Martha was a retired nurse. She was the owner & administrator caring for the patients at the Mary Ellen Nursing Home. Previous BOD VNA Eastern MA and Member of the Zonta Club. Martha loved her family and nursing. A sparkle in her eyes when she spoke so proudly of her two sons. She touched the lives of many people. Her kindness, comfort and love will truly be missed. The gift of her life will always be treasured by her children, Robert and his wife Angela, James and his wife Cynthia and many nephews and nieces. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church (Union Sq.), Somerville at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday 4-8. Interment Mt Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Visiting Nurse Foundation, 259 Lowell St., Somerville, MA 02144. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019