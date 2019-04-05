Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA DITUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA L. (WHITTEN) DITUCCI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARTHA L. (WHITTEN) DITUCCI Obituary
DITUCCI, Martha L. (Whitten) Of Somerville. It is with great sadness that the family of Martha L. DiTucci, announces her passing on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born in Danville, VA on March 17, 1923. Martha was one of five children born to Allen and Josephine (Parsons) Whitten. She was married to the latte Salvatore J. DiTucci. Martha was a retired nurse. She was the owner & administrator caring for the patients at the Mary Ellen Nursing Home. Previous BOD VNA Eastern MA and Member of the Zonta Club. Martha loved her family and nursing. A sparkle in her eyes when she spoke so proudly of her two sons. She touched the lives of many people. Her kindness, comfort and love will truly be missed. The gift of her life will always be treasured by her children, Robert and his wife Angela, James and his wife Cynthia and many nephews and nieces. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church (Union Sq.), Somerville at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday 4-8. Interment Mt Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Visiting Nurse Foundation, 259 Lowell St., Somerville, MA 02144.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now