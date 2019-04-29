Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 372-9311
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA M. (CROSS) JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARTHA M. (CROSS) JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Martha M. (Cross) Age 80, of Kennebunk, ME passed away Wed., April 24, 2019 at the House in Lincoln, MA. Martha is survived by her children; Jennifer McBournie of Hull, Joshua Johnson and his wife Vickie of Derry, NH, Erika Johnson and her partner Jean Mazzola of Arlington, Amanda Serio and her husband Stephen of Milton, Luke Johnson and his wife Lori of Huntington, VT, Rebecca Johnson of Boulder, CO.; grandchildren, Ashley, Kiley, Jacob, Nicollette, Elijah, Jack, Enzo, Rocco, Isaiah; great-grandchild, Landon; Brother Kermit Cross of Groveland and several beloved nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, May 4 from 10:30-11:30 AM at H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., HAVERHILL, followed by a Funeral Service. Burial will be in the Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Smith Magenis Research Foundation, P.O. Box 661 Georgetown, CT 06829-0661 smsresearchfoundation.org/donate/ To share a memory or for more information including her complete obituary, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons 978.372.9311

View the online memorial for Martha M. (Cross) JOHNSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now