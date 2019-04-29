JOHNSON, Martha M. (Cross) Age 80, of Kennebunk, ME passed away Wed., April 24, 2019 at the House in Lincoln, MA. Martha is survived by her children; Jennifer McBournie of Hull, Joshua Johnson and his wife Vickie of Derry, NH, Erika Johnson and her partner Jean Mazzola of Arlington, Amanda Serio and her husband Stephen of Milton, Luke Johnson and his wife Lori of Huntington, VT, Rebecca Johnson of Boulder, CO.; grandchildren, Ashley, Kiley, Jacob, Nicollette, Elijah, Jack, Enzo, Rocco, Isaiah; great-grandchild, Landon; Brother Kermit Cross of Groveland and several beloved nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, May 4 from 10:30-11:30 AM at H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., HAVERHILL, followed by a Funeral Service. Burial will be in the Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Smith Magenis Research Foundation, P.O. Box 661 Georgetown, CT 06829-0661 smsresearchfoundation.org/donate/ To share a memory or for more information including her complete obituary, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons 978.372.9311



