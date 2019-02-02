COTTREAU, Martin D. Age 69, died peacefully while in the comfort of his family after a brief illness. Martin was the loving son of the late Edward and Nellie (Pothier) Cottreau of Wedgeport, Nova Scotia, and was raised in East Boston. He proudly became a citizen at age 14 with the help of a relative who sponsored his family when they immigrated to this country in 1952. He attended Sacred Heart School on Morris Street and went on to graduate East Boston High. He attended Technical School and was a draftsman when he joined The Gillette Company. He continued his education at Northeastern University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in engineering. Always proud of being American, he volunteered for the US Marine Reserves, serving from about 1968-1974. He began a career with The Gillette Company where he met, then married his wife, Linda, on May 24, 1975. They moved to Holbrook, then Brockton for 18 years, and finally Mansfield for the last 20 years. They met and enjoyed many neighbors over the years who have remained steadfast and loyal friends of a lifetime. Marty worked as a mold designer for Gillette, a company he loved, for over 40 years. In his younger years he was an active dad, who played with and coached his two boys in baseball, hockey, tennis, and any other sport they felt compelled to try. He always taught them to compete hard and play fair. The engineer in Martin wanted to teach the boys that even the smallest details are important, both in sport and in life. Martin was a family man who was quiet and genuinely funny. His passion, however, was playing the guitar. He loved country music, and any easy to learn song and played to and with his biggest fans, his family. Martin was the devoted husband of Linda (Calden) Cottreau of Mansfield, and loving father of Ryan J. Cottreau and his wife Melissa of Raynham, and Brad M. Cottreau and his wife Shannon of Bridgewater. Proud "Papa" of Camden, Quinn, Riley, and Austin. Brother of the late Ann Marie Boudreau and her husband - the best man ever - George of Medway, and the late Agnes Cottreau. Favorite "Uncle" of Kim Boudreau Yukon, Laurie Boudreau Gallotto, and the late Michelle Boudreau Nihan, and great-uncle of Matthew, Danielle, and Julie. On his wife's side he is the loving son-in-law to Janice Calden USMC, of Marlboro, brother-in-law to James and Kelly Calden, Carol (and the late Douglas) Tierney, Laura and Larry Cunningham, John Calden, Susan and Michael Gomperts, Nancy Calden, Mark Calden, and Deanna and Kevin O'Leary, and many, many, many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. He loved his friends fiercely, and they loved him back. A finer man you will not soon meet. All are cordially invited to a Funeral Procession from the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., BRIDGEWATER, on Wed., Feb. 6th, at 9am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church, at 660 N. Main St., Raynham. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Tues., Feb. 5th, from 4-8pm at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive STE 602, Boston, MA 02215 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For online guestbook and directions visit



www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman



Cole & Gleason



508-697-4332 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary