HANSEN, Martin W. Age 89, of Mansfield, formerly of Bridgewater and Hyde Park, May 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary M. (Finn) Hansen. Devoted father of Karen Messier and her husband Raymond of North Easton, Stephen Hansen and his wife Denise of Jamaica Plain and Paul Hansen and his wife Anne of Mansfield. Dear brother of William Hansen and his wife Lynda of Kansas. Also survived by his cherished six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His Funeral will begin on Tuesday, May 7th at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, May 6th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019