HELLER, Marty Of Newton, on April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Amy (Winer) Heller. Devoted father of Julie Zirlen and her husband David, Kerri Steinberg and her husband Jonathan. Devoted stepfather of Jeffrey Hahn and his wife Mia Haessly, Joshua Hahn and his partner Adam Swaim. Cherished grandfather of Carly and Jack Zirlen, Isabel and Abigail Steinberg and Cecelia and Lila Hahn. Dear brother of the late Lois Heller Goff, and George Heller. Services at The Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton Centre, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12:30. Following Interment in Baker St., West Roxbury, Memorial Observance will be at his residence until 8pm and Wednesday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hand-Kids, 470 Pine St., Bridgewater, MA 02324 or Experience Camps for Grieving Children, P.O. Box 5099, Westport, CT 06881 [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019