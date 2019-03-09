BIBBO, Mary A. (Kidian) Of Newton Upper Falls, entered into rest on March 7, 2019, at the age of 79. She was the beloved wife of John Anthony Bibbo. Daughter of the late John and Mary (O'Connor) Kedian. Devoted mother of Daniel Sheehan of Florida, Robert Sheehan and wife Anna of Belmont, and Kevin Bibbo and wife Marcy of Monson. Sister of John Kedian and wife Denise of Plymouth and Fort Myers. Loving grandmother "Mimi" of Katie Sheehan, Nolan Sheehan, Damian Bibbo, and Hailey Bibbo. Also loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends. Longtime employee of Genalco, Inc., in Needham. Mimi to all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family or friends. She had a voracious love of reading, and cross stitch. When not planning a pool party or dinner with family, she was knitting blankets for the veterans as part of her commitment to the Upper Falls Women's Club. Proud of her Irish heritage, St. Patrick's Day with corned beef and cabbage was always a celebration. Mary's family is grateful to her many doctors and caretakers throughout her illness. A Mass of Christian will be celebrated at Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church on Wednesday, March 13th, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Visitation in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Tuesday, from 4-7 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For obit, directions or to share am memory of Mimi, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary