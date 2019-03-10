|
COCCIMIGLIO, Mary A. (Ponticelli) Age 95, of Milton, passed away peacefully on March 10th. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Coccimiglio. Devoted mother of Joseph M. Coccimiglio of Milton and Palm Coast, FL and the late Catherine T. Coccimiglio, formerly of Hull, and Teresa Coccimiglio. Cherished grandmother of Matthew F. Coccimiglio of Weymouth and Lisa-Marie Coccimiglio and her companion Tony Prisco of Raynham. Loving great-grandmother of Jade Marie DeSousa and Damien DeSousa. Dear sister of the late Nicholas, Tommy, Michael and Anthony Ponticelli. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wed., 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Thursday morning, at 10:30 AM. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute for Breast Cancer, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2019