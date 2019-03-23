|
FAHERTY, Mary A. (Gallagher) Of Roslindale, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Faherty. Loving mother of Mary Musto and her husband Carmen of Plymouth, Martin of Lansing, MI, and Diane Abate and her late husband Allen of Walpole. Devoted Nana of Tiffany L'Ecuyer and her husband Ryan of Brookline, NH, Brian Abate of Walpole and Joseph Musto of Plymouth. Great-grandmother of Olivia and Lincoln of Brookline, NH and Allison of Walpole. Sister of Edward Gallagher and his wife Barbara of West Roxbury. Sister-in-law of Agnes Gallagher of Brighton. Mary was predeceased by her brothers John, Patrick, Michael, and Hubert and her sisters Kathleen, Nancy, Bridie, and Sheila. Visitation from 9:30am-10:30am in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, March 26th followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church at 11am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. For directions and guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019